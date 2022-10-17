J&K Govt apportions 1193 employees to Ladakh

Jammu: J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday, in the exercise of the powers under Section 89 of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, apportioned 1193 employees from 21 departments to Ladakh.
These 1083 employees apportioned included 31 from Agriculture Production Department; four from Animal or Sheep Husbandry; one from Culture; one from Election Department; six from Finance; 165 from Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs; 36 from Forest, Ecology and Environment; 48 from Health and Medical Education; six from Higher Education, one from Home; 21 from Horticulture and 14 from Industries and Commerce Department.
Besides, 10 employees from PHE and I&FC (Jal Shakti); 65 from Power Development; 49 from Public Works (R&B); 90 from Revenue; 82 from Rural Development and PR; 478 from School Education; 53 from Social Welfare; 10 from Tourism and 22 employees from Transport Department were also apportioned to Ladakh.
Secretary GAD Piyush Singla ordered that any variation in the details or credentials of these employees will be rectified after considering original or verified service records by the concerned Controlling Authorities, with the approval of the competent authority.
“The employees apportioned to Ladakh and presently continuing their service in J&K shall be relieved by the concerned Administrative Departments immediately,” he ordered.
“A total of 12,272 employees serving on a substantive basis have been apportioned to Ladakh, based on options exercised by them, in terms of Section 89 of the J&K Reorganisation Act, 2019 vide Government Order No 1212-JK (GAD) of 2021 dated November 15, 2021, read with Government Order No 505-JK (GAD) of 2022 dated May 5, 2022,” Singla said.
It was further provided in the Government Order No 1212-JK(GAD) of 2021 dated November 15, 2021, that the apportionment of remaining employees referred by Ladakh would be considered after further verification.
In this connection, the General Administration Department, Ladakh, vide order No 255-LA (GAD) of 2022 dated August 25, deputed a team of officers along with the details of 1253 employees for considering their apportionment to Ladakh and based on the scrutiny so conducted, cases of 1202 employees were found for consideration to their apportionment to Ladakh.
Ladakh in September confirmed authentication of the service particulars of 1202 employees whose service credentials were found in order during joint verification conducted by the officers and officials of the two union territories. However, it was observed that a few employees out of 1202 recommended for apportionment by Ladakh had already retired on attaining the age of superannuation and were, accordingly, excluded from the process of apportionment.
“Some representations were also received in the GAD, J&K from employees seeking apportionment to Ladakh, and after consultations with the concerned Administrative Departments, the cases of six employees of five departments Agriculture Production; Health and Medical Education; Home; Power Development and School Education were also found for considering their apportionment to Ladakh,” Singla said.