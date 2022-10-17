J&K Govt apportions 1193 employees to Ladakh

Secretary GAD Piyush Singla ordered that any variation in the details or credentials of these employees will be rectified after considering original or verified service records by the concerned Controlling Authorities, with the approval of the competent authority.

“The employees apportioned to Ladakh and presently continuing their service in J&K shall be relieved by the concerned Administrative Departments immediately,” he ordered.

“A total of 12,272 employees serving on a substantive basis have been apportioned to Ladakh, based on options exercised by them, in terms of Section 89 of the J&K Reorganisation Act, 2019 vide Government Order No 1212-JK (GAD) of 2021 dated November 15, 2021, read with Government Order No 505-JK (GAD) of 2022 dated May 5, 2022,” Singla said.

It was further provided in the Government Order No 1212-JK(GAD) of 2021 dated November 15, 2021, that the apportionment of remaining employees referred by Ladakh would be considered after further verification.

In this connection, the General Administration Department, Ladakh, vide order No 255-LA (GAD) of 2022 dated August 25, deputed a team of officers along with the details of 1253 employees for considering their apportionment to Ladakh and based on the scrutiny so conducted, cases of 1202 employees were found for consideration to their apportionment to Ladakh.