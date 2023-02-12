J&K govt approves Rs 329 cr 5 year project to achieve self reliance in mutton sector

Jammu: In view of huge mutton usage in Jammu and Kashmir, especially in the Kashmiri cuisine and in order to reduce meat import in the Union Territory, the government has approved an ambitious Rs 329 crore project for next five years to achieve self reliance in mutton sector, an official press release said.

The project is aimed at creating 6000 jobs besides setting up of 122 enterprises in the mutton sector in the Union Territory.

The initiative also envisages achieving self-reliance in the mutton sector through a combination of innovative interventions including vertical upgrades, horizontal expansion besides focused attention on health cover and nutrition.

One of the major interventions planned is import of muttonous breeds, which will lead to establishment of 72 breed-based farms to provide high genetic merit to animals.