J&K govt conducts social audit of works in 4291 Panchayats

The field team, comprising DRPs, BRPs/POs and VRPs, played a crucial role in success of these social audits. They were responsible for providing technical support and assistance to the community members and the department. The DRPs and BRPs with their in-depth knowledge of local context and government schemes and programmes, helped in verifying the records and documents related to the schemes and provided vital inputs. The VRPs, on the other hand, acted as a bridge between the community members and the social audit team, and helped in identifying the issues and difficulties faced by the local inhabitants.

Pertinent to mention, the department has also widened the ambit of social audit in the UT by including SBM (G) and PMAY (G) under its purview from 1st March, 2023. Also additional schemes of RDD and other departments are likely to be brought within its purview soon.