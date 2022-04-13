J&K Govt deptts can procure, dispose of properties, vehicles through ‘forward-auction’ on GeM

Jammu: J&K government departments can now procure or dispose of commercial, residential properties, land and vehicles etc., using ‘forward auction’ or ‘e-auction service’, which is now live on Government e-Marketplace (GeM).
“Government e-Marketplace (GeM), which is striving to provide the best digital experience to all the buyers for procurement of goods and services, has now introduced forward auction or e-auction service and this service is now live on GeM,” stated Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary), Finance Department Atal Dulloo.
The list of commodities which can be disposed of through forward auction or e-auction service will include machines; agriculture and forest produce; metal and non metallic scrap; e-waste; vehicles; lube or waste oil; unused spares; coal; commercial and residential properties and land.
Dulloo stated that the departments could download user manual in this regard which is available at following link: https://gem.gov.in/resources/pdf/forward auction creation.pdf
He asked all administrative departments to direct subordinate offices to use forward auction or e-auction service for “condemnation of vehicles or auctioning of vehicles, machines, agriculture and forest produce, metal and non metal scrap, e-waste, coal, commercial or residential properties etc.”