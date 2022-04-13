J&K Govt deptts can procure, dispose of properties, vehicles through ‘forward-auction’ on GeM

Jammu: J&K government departments can now procure or dispose of commercial, residential properties, land and vehicles etc., using ‘forward auction’ or ‘e-auction service’, which is now live on Government e-Marketplace (GeM).

“Government e-Marketplace (GeM), which is striving to provide the best digital experience to all the buyers for procurement of goods and services, has now introduced forward auction or e-auction service and this service is now live on GeM,” stated Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary), Finance Department Atal Dulloo.