J&K Govt deptts to procure 25% goods, services from MSEs

Jammu: All J&K departments and Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) will procure a minimum of 25 percent of the total overall annual procurement of goods or services from Micro and Small Enterprises (MSEs).

Further, out of this 25 percent target, three per cent procurement will be made from MSEs owned by women.

Earlier, it was stipulated for all the J&K government departments, PSUs and aided Institutions to procure a minimum of 20 percent of the total overall annual procurement of the Goods or Services, produced and provided by Micro and Small Enterprises (MSEs).

Amendment has been made in line with the amended Public Procurement Policy for the MSEs of the Union Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises.

On January 11, 2020, J&K Finance Department had issued circular instructions regarding procurement of Goods and Services by government departments and PSUs, stipulating a minimum of 20 percent procurement of the total overall annual procurement of the goods or services from Micro and Small Enterprises.