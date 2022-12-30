J&K Govt issues list of holidays for 2023

Jammu: J&K government on Friday issued the list of 25 holidays to be observed during the calendar year 2023 under the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881.
Besides, the government also listed 46 holidays to be observed in the government offices and educational institutions of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir during the calendar year - 2023.
As per GAD order, the J&K government declared 25 public holidays during the calendar year- 2023 in exercise of the powers conferred by the explanation of Section 25 of Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881 (Central Act 26 of 1881) read with Government of India, Ministry of Home Affairs Notification No. 20/25/56/Pub-1st dated November 30, 1957.
The list of public holidays during 2023 includes Republic Day on January 26; Mahashivratri on February 18; Holi (for Jammu province only) on March 7; first Navratra on March 22; yearly closing of Banks (for Banks only) on April 1; Baisakhi on April 14; birthday of Dr B R Ambedkar on April 14; Shab-i-Qadr on April 18 and Jumat-ul-Vida on April 21.
Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated on April 22; Buddha Purnima on May 5; Eid-ul-Azha on June 28 and 29; Guru Hargobindji's birthday on July 5 while Ashoora will be observed on July 28. Other public holidays includes Independence Day on August 15; Janamashtami on September 7; birthday of Maharaja Hari Singhji on September 23; Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi on September 27; Friday following Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi on September 29; Mahatma Gandhi's birthday on October 10; Dussehra on October 24; Accession Day on October 26; Diwali on November 12; Guru Nanak Devji's birthday on November 27 and Christmas on December 25, 2023.
A separate order listed 27 holidays to be observed in the government offices and educational institutions throughout the Union Territory (UT) of Jammu and Kashmir during the calendar year-2023. This list includes all holidays specified under the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881, except Holi and a holiday on account of yearly closing of banks (which is exclusively for banks) and in addition, there will be five holidays on account of Shab-i-Miraj on February 18; Nauroz on March 21; Ramanavami on March 30; Baisakhi on April 14 and Mahanavami on October 23.
The list also included seven provincial holidays, eight local holidays and four restricted holidays to be observed in the government offices and educational institutions of the UT.
Provincial holidays for Kashmir province include Friday following Shab-i-Miraj on February 24; Mela Khir Bhawani on May 28; Urs Shah-i-Hamdan Sahib on June 25 and Urs-e-Hazrat Sheikh Noor-ud-Din Noorani on October 11. Provincial holidays for Jammu province will be Lohri on January 13; Shri Guru Ravidass' birthday on February 5 and Holi on March 7.
The list of local holidays will include Mela Bahu Fort (for Jammu district only) on March 29; Mahavir Jayanti (for Jammu district only) on April 4; Good Friday (for Jammu district only) on April 7; Urs Shah Farid-ud-Din Sahib (for Kishtwar district only) on June 20; Sarthal Deviji Yatra (for Kishtwar district only) on June 26 and 27; Kailash Yatra (for tehsil Bhaderwah and tehsil Bhalla only) on September 11 and 12; Mela Pat (for tehsil Bhaderwah and tehsil Bhalla only) on September 21 and 22 and Urs Shah Asrar-ud-Din Sahib (for Kishtwar, Doda and Ramban districts only) on November 10.
Four restricted holidays include Parshuram Jayanti (for Jammu province only) on April 22; Kabir Jayanti (for Jammu province only) on June 4; Martyr's Day of Guru Arjun Devji on June 16 and Raskha Bandhan on August 30.
“AII the Muslim holidays are subject to the appearance of the moon,” both the orders specified.