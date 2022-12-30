J&K Govt issues list of holidays for 2023

Jammu: J&K government on Friday issued the list of 25 holidays to be observed during the calendar year 2023 under the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881.

Besides, the government also listed 46 holidays to be observed in the government offices and educational institutions of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir during the calendar year - 2023.

As per GAD order, the J&K government declared 25 public holidays during the calendar year- 2023 in exercise of the powers conferred by the explanation of Section 25 of Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881 (Central Act 26 of 1881) read with Government of India, Ministry of Home Affairs Notification No. 20/25/56/Pub-1st dated November 30, 1957.

The list of public holidays during 2023 includes Republic Day on January 26; Mahashivratri on February 18; Holi (for Jammu province only) on March 7; first Navratra on March 22; yearly closing of Banks (for Banks only) on April 1; Baisakhi on April 14; birthday of Dr B R Ambedkar on April 14; Shab-i-Qadr on April 18 and Jumat-ul-Vida on April 21.