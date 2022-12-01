J&K govt issues new guidelines for deputation of employees to Ladakh UT

Jammu: Neither a physically challenged J&K employee nor the one, having residual service of less than two years, will be deputed to the Union Territory of Ladakh.
An employee from J&K will be deputed for a period of two years to the Union Territory of Ladakh only. Besides, an employee, who has completed the prescribed tenure of two years in Ladakh, will not be deputed there for a second term.
Transfers of teaching staff will only be ordered in the first month of the financial year i.e., April every year. However, in exceptional cases, the transfers of teaching staff may be considered at the close of an academic session or during the academic session, in consultation with the administration of Union Territory of Ladakh.
These directives formed part of slew of new guidelines issued by J&K government on Thursday for deputation of its employees to Ladakh UT, while repealing the existing policy with immediate effect.
The guidelines, while referring to Administrative Council decision taken on November 23, 2022 and a communiqué received from General Administration Department, Ladakh UT, were notified in supersession of all previous orders on the subject for implementation with immediate effect.
Specifying general principles, General Administration Department J&K Secretary Dr Piyush Singla stated that the guidelines would be applicable to substantive government employees of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. All the Administrative Departments, HoDs, Controlling Offices would maintain a complete database of employees relating to their period of deputation or service in Ladakh region.
“While processing the proposals for deputation to the Union Territory of Ladakh, the eligibility and suitability of the concerned employees and the interest of government work shall be given the utmost priority. The convenience of the employees may also be considered, as far as possible. Employees deputed from Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir shall, as far as possible be posted at or around the District or Sub Divisional headquarters of Leh or Kargil districts,” he directed.
“All proposals relating to deputation of employees to Union Territory of Ladakh and any repatriation from there shall be submitted to the General Administration Department, J&K for seeking approval of the competent authority in terms of the provisions of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization Act, 2019,” he said.
“An employee, who has completed the prescribed tenure of two years in the Union Territory of Ladakh, shall not be deputed to Union Territory of Ladakh for a second term. However, in case of non¬availability of suitable substitute and in case of specific request made by the administration of Union Territory of Ladakh, an employee may be considered for deputation for another term, in the interest of administration,” the guidelines specified.
As per guidelines, in exceptional circumstances, and, if a specific request is made by the administration of Union Territory of Ladakh, officers having less than two years residual service may be considered for deputation to Union Territory of Ladakh.