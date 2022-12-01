J&K govt issues new guidelines for deputation of employees to Ladakh UT

“While processing the proposals for deputation to the Union Territory of Ladakh, the eligibility and suitability of the concerned employees and the interest of government work shall be given the utmost priority. The convenience of the employees may also be considered, as far as possible. Employees deputed from Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir shall, as far as possible be posted at or around the District or Sub Divisional headquarters of Leh or Kargil districts,” he directed.

“All proposals relating to deputation of employees to Union Territory of Ladakh and any repatriation from there shall be submitted to the General Administration Department, J&K for seeking approval of the competent authority in terms of the provisions of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization Act, 2019,” he said.

“An employee, who has completed the prescribed tenure of two years in the Union Territory of Ladakh, shall not be deputed to Union Territory of Ladakh for a second term. However, in case of non¬availability of suitable substitute and in case of specific request made by the administration of Union Territory of Ladakh, an employee may be considered for deputation for another term, in the interest of administration,” the guidelines specified.

As per guidelines, in exceptional circumstances, and, if a specific request is made by the administration of Union Territory of Ladakh, officers having less than two years residual service may be considered for deputation to Union Territory of Ladakh.