J&K Govt launches Village Defence Guards Scheme-2022

Jammu: J&K government has accorded sanction to the creation of the Village Defence Guards Scheme (VDGS)-2022 to “prevent the incidents of terrorist acts inspired and supported from across the border and to boost the security grid in the Union Territory.”

The Scheme has come into operation with effect from today i.e., August 15, 2022 and will have prospective effect. As per an order issued by the Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary) Home Raj Kumar Goyal, the sanction to the creation of this scheme has been accorded in pursuance of the approval conveyed by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India vide referred communication and in supersession of the Government Order No.Home-293 of 1995, dated September 30, 1995.

In this connection, the references were also made to the order dated June 1, 2022, passed by the High Court of J&K and Ladakh in WP(C) 3262/2019, titled Kewal Krishan and others versus State of J&K and others with clubbed matters and the Communication bearing F N0 17012/13/2021-S (JKL) dated March 2, 2022, of the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, Department of Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh Affairs.