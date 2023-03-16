J&K govt notifies 102 more services under PSGA

Jammu: J&K government Thursday notified 102 more services of more than a dozen departments under the Jammu and Kashmir Public Services Guarantee Act (PSGA), 2011.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by section 4 read with section 8 of the Jammu and Kashmir Public Services Guarantee Act, 2011 (Act No. IX of 2011), the government hereby notifies these services, timelines and the designated officers and Appellate Authorities for the departments,” read a notification issued by the General Administration Department (GAD) Commissioner Secretary Sanjeev Verma.

Among the 102 services brought under PSGA included two services each of Revenue department and Science and Technology Department; one service each of Agriculture Production Department and Rural Development and Panchayati Raj; three services each of Health and Medical Education Department and Food Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs; 5 services of School Education Department, Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) of Jammu and ULBs of Kashmir; six services each of Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC), Housing and Urban Development Department (HUDD) and Mission Youth Scheme and Scholarship Scheme of Finance Department; eight services of Tourism Department; ten services of Social Welfare Department and forty-four services of Transport Department.