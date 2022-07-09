J&K Govt notifies National Creche Scheme guidelines

Jammu: The government on Saturday notified the guidelines for the smooth implementation of the “National Creche Scheme” of the Ministry of Women and Child Development in Jammu and Kashmir.

A creche is a facility which enables parents to leave their children while they are at work and where children are provided a stimulating environment for their holistic development.

Creches are designed to provide group care to children, usually up to 6 years of age, who need care, guidance and supervision away from their home during the day.