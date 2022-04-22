‘J&K Govt promoting participatory governance, policymaking’

Srinagar: The J&K Government is building a strong partnership between citizens and the government for the promotion of participatory governance and policy making.

J&K administration is trying its best to strengthen the democratic system at the grassroots level; encouraging public participation in the development process; implementing principles of good Governance; providing inclusive qualitative education to all; creating more livelihood opportunities for the youth, besides making all the public services easily accessible to the people of J&K.

The Awaam ki Awaaz initiative of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha is a novel initiative in J&K to address the grievances and issues of citizens as well as seeking suggestions of people for public welfare.