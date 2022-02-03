J&K Govt rejected PMO’s recommendations of 2.5% budget for migrants: KP leader

Jammu: Chairman of Reconciliation and Rehabilitation of Migrants Satish Mahaldar Thursday said that the Finance department of J&K government had rejected the recommendations of the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) for inclusion of 2.5 percent of the annual budget towards rehabilitation and resettlement of Kashmiri migrants.

In a statement issued here, a Kashmiri Pandit leader Mahaldar said that the fundamental rights of Kashmiri Pandits under the constitution had been denied since the last 32 years.