J&K Govt rejected PMO’s recommendations of 2.5% budget for migrants: KP leader

Jammu: Chairman of Reconciliation and Rehabilitation of Migrants Satish Mahaldar Thursday said that the Finance department of J&K government had rejected the recommendations of the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) for inclusion of 2.5 percent of the annual budget towards rehabilitation and resettlement of Kashmiri migrants.
In a statement issued here, a Kashmiri Pandit leader Mahaldar said that the fundamental rights of Kashmiri Pandits under the constitution had been denied since the last 32 years.
“The J&K government’s Department Of Finance has denied inclusion of 2.5 percent of the annual budget of GOI for resettlement and rehabilitation of Kashmiri migrants despite the recommendation from the office of Prime Minister of India through its communication Ref No 5321723/2021-TG dated January 7, 2022, subsequent recommendation from the office of Home Minister of India through its communication Ref No 16030/07/2020-J&K dated February 11, 2021, towards the Resettlement and Rehabilitation of Kashmiri Migrants,” he said.
Mahaldar said that the Department of Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction, Civil Secretariat, Jammu had also submitted these recommendations to the Financial Commissioner, Finance Department of J&K, for inclusion of 2.5 percent of the annual budget for relief, rehabilitation and resettlement of Kashmiri migrants vide reference No OM /DMRRR/Acctts/2020/09 dated February 24, 2021.
“The concerned officer from the J&K government’s Finance Department remarked verbally that the GoI should clear the pending dues of J&K and the Central government should sanction additional funds on account of the subject,” he alleged.
Mahaldar accused a larger conspiracy by selective government bureaucrats who were deliberately discriminating against Kashmiri migrants on the basis of religious lines.
“J&K government has offered land to neighbouring countries to start business and allowed them to settle in Jammu and Kashmir while making original aborigines scapegoats,” the Kashmiri Pandit leader said.