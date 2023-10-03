J&K Govt remits remaining term of 2 life-convicts

Jammu: J&K Government has remitted the remaining term of imprisonment of two life-convicts.

Remission of term took effect from October 2, 2023.

These life convicts included 51-year-old Sansar Chand, son of Amar Nath, resident of Karlah, tehsil Chenani, Udhampur and 55-year-old Mangla Kumar, son of P Ragwan, resident of Vadakke Aluvila Veedu Ezhukone, Kottarakkara Taluk Kollam of Kerala.

While Sansar Chand was convicted for rape Mangla Kumar was a murder-convict.

Sansar Chand, convicted under Sections 376, 451 RPC and serving life imprisonment had completed 16 years, 11 months and 14 days (excluding remission) up to July 15, 2023.