J&K Govt remits remaining term of 2 life-convicts

Jammu: J&K Government has remitted the remaining term of imprisonment of two life-convicts.
Remission of term took effect from October 2, 2023.
These life convicts included 51-year-old Sansar Chand, son of Amar Nath, resident of Karlah, tehsil Chenani, Udhampur and 55-year-old Mangla Kumar, son of P Ragwan, resident of Vadakke Aluvila Veedu Ezhukone, Kottarakkara Taluk Kollam of Kerala.
While Sansar Chand was convicted for rape Mangla Kumar was a murder-convict.
Sansar Chand, convicted under Sections 376, 451 RPC and serving life imprisonment had completed 16 years, 11 months and 14 days (excluding remission) up to July 15, 2023.
Mangla Kumar was serving life imprisonment under 302 RPC and had already undergone 16 years, 7 months and 17 days up to August 15, 2019 (excluding remission).
Remission of term has been ordered by the Lieutenant Governor in exercise of the powers conferred under section 432 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973 read with S.O 188(E) of 1974 dated March 20, 1974, issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India.
It (remission) is, however, subject to certain conditions i.e., they would furnish a surety bond and a personal bond to the satisfaction of the concerned Superintendent of jail before their release.
“They shall maintain peace, good character and behaviour in the society; not indulge into any unlawful activity which is prejudicial to the maintenance of the public order and security of the State and ensure their presence before the concerned Police Station once in six months,” the conditions specified.
Besides, the Police Station concerned will keep watch on the activities of the released prisoners.