J&K Govt revokes restrictions imposed on DMs issuing fresh individual arms licences

Jammu: J&K government Thursday revoked restrictions imposed on the District Magistrates (DMs) four years ago in the Union Territory (UT) for issuing fresh individual arms licenses with immediate effect yet with additional riders.

Under additional conditions, the DMs will have to procure a report from CID wing of J&K Police, regarding the character and antecedents of the applicant, in addition to the Police verification prescribed under Arms Rules, 2016.

They (DMs) will not be authorised to delegate powers for issuance, renewal or any other allied services under Arms Rules to any subordinate authority. A special panel chaired by Special DG CID, J&K will examine each case for grant of individual arms Licence, taking into consideration the prevailing security environment.

Restrictions were imposed in 2018, months after the surfacing of a fake arms licence scam allegedly involving some DMs in J&K. The scam came to the fore during investigation by ATS in Rajasthan in 2017.

The case was handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in 2018.

As per the case registered by the premier central investigative agency, during 2012 and 2016, bulk of fake arms licences were issued by DCs (DMs) in various districts of J&K illegally and against monetary considerations.

In this connection, CBI and Enforcement Directorate have conducted a series of raids across the country, including J&K.