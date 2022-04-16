J&K Govt to be assisted through latest snow clearing technology: Dr Jitendra

He said that every sector in India at present was dependent on Science and Technology but what was lacking was awareness about suitable technology applications for sector-specific problems and the StartUp avenues.

In an exclusive media interview in the union capital, Dr Jitendra Singh said, many of the ministries and departments of the central government could avail of scientific applications and solutions for the specific problems in a very cost-effective manner.

He reiterated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi always stressed on an integral approach rather than working in silos to bring in “Ease of Living” for the common man.