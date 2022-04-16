J&K Govt to be assisted through latest snow clearing technology: Dr Jitendra

Jammu: Union Minister of State in PMO Dr Jitendra Singh on Saturday said that the UT Government of Jammu & Kashmir would be assisted through the latest snow clearing technology of the Dal lake while Puducherry and Tamil Nadu were being assisted in restoration and renovation of sea-beach.
He said that Aroma Mission in Jammu and Kashmir and promotion of Leh Berry in Ladakh were all happening due to suitable scientific interventions and creating lakhs of job opportunities besides promoting local sustainable start-ups.
He said that every sector in India at present was dependent on Science and Technology but what was lacking was awareness about suitable technology applications for sector-specific problems and the StartUp avenues.
In an exclusive media interview in the union capital, Dr Jitendra Singh said, many of the ministries and departments of the central government could avail of scientific applications and solutions for the specific problems in a very cost-effective manner.
He reiterated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi always stressed on an integral approach rather than working in silos to bring in “Ease of Living” for the common man.
Union Minister said taking a cue from Modi’s out-of-box approach, in the recent past all the seven different Departments and Ministries related to Science, namely, Science & Technology, Biotechnology, Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), Earth Sciences, India Meteorological Department(IMD), Atomic Energy and Space held brainstorming sessions with each of the line ministries like agriculture, Jal Shakti, Railways, Health, Highways etc.
Dr Jitendra Singh, who is also the Minister of State (independent charge) Science & Technology; Minister of State (independent charge) Earth Sciences besides MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, informed that so far over 200 proposals or requirements were received from 38 line ministries or departments for scientific applications and technological support and solutions.