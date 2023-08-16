J&K Govt to conduct GI Mahotsav

Jammu: J&K government Wednesday constituted a core committee and three sub-committees for successful conduct of the “Gl (Geographical Indication) Mahotsav” in the Union Territory.

GI is a form of Intellectual Property Right (IPR) that identifies goods originating from a specific geographical location and having distinct nature, quality and characteristics linked to that location.

In the past couple of years, many J&K products have acquired GI tags. On August 8, Rajouri Chikri Wood craft from Rajouri district and Mushqbudji rice of Anantnag district received the GI tag.

As per GAD order, the Core Committee will oversee all arrangements and preparations for organizing the Gl Mahotsav. It will comprise Administrative Secretary of Agriculture Production Department as chairman, while Administrative Secretaries of Industries and Commerce; Rural Development & Panchayati Raj; Information & Public Relations; Transport; Hospitality & Protocol and Tourism & Culture departments will be its members.

Besides, a representative each of Department for Promotion of Industry & Internal Trade, Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Gol; Finance Department, not below the rank of Additional Secretary; Home Department, not below the rank of Additional Secretary and School Education/Higher Education Department, not below the rank of Additional Secretary will also be its members.

Director, Agriculture Kashmir and Jammu will be its member secretary for Srinagar and Jammu respectively. The Committee will be serviced by the Agriculture Production Department.