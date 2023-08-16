J&K Govt to conduct GI Mahotsav

Jammu: J&K government Wednesday constituted a core committee and three sub-committees for successful conduct of the “Gl (Geographical Indication) Mahotsav” in the Union Territory.
GI is a form of Intellectual Property Right (IPR) that identifies goods originating from a specific geographical location and having distinct nature, quality and characteristics linked to that location.
In the past couple of years, many J&K products have acquired GI tags. On August 8, Rajouri Chikri Wood craft from Rajouri district and Mushqbudji rice of Anantnag district received the GI tag.
As per GAD order, the Core Committee will oversee all arrangements and preparations for organizing the Gl Mahotsav. It will comprise Administrative Secretary of Agriculture Production Department as chairman, while Administrative Secretaries of Industries and Commerce; Rural Development & Panchayati Raj; Information & Public Relations; Transport; Hospitality & Protocol and Tourism & Culture departments will be its members.
Besides, a representative each of Department for Promotion of Industry & Internal Trade, Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Gol; Finance Department, not below the rank of Additional Secretary; Home Department, not below the rank of Additional Secretary and School Education/Higher Education Department, not below the rank of Additional Secretary will also be its members.
Director, Agriculture Kashmir and Jammu will be its member secretary for Srinagar and Jammu respectively. The Committee will be serviced by the Agriculture Production Department.
Its Sub-committees with Director Industries and Commerce, Kashmir and Jammu as chairman will operate at divisional level(s) and will identify and select 100 Gl registered products. They will identify and select and invite 100 artisans or exhibitors to showcase selected Gl products during the event.
They will ensure that all logistics (fabrication & infrastructure) like stalls, stage, decor etc. and other requisite facilities are made available at the venue besides any other arrangements as may be required.
Accommodation/Transport Committee with Director, Hospitality & Protocol Department, J&K as its chairman, will make arrangements for hotel accommodation up to 3-star ranking (twin sharing) for artisans or exhibitors; for their 'to & fro' transportation (from venue to accommodation) besides will make adequate arrangements of accommodation and transportation for VlPs and guests from Government of India and states for the event.
Publicity/Cultural Show Committee with Director Information, J&K as its chairman has been tasked to give wide publicity to the event at UT and national level, through newspapers, electronic media, social-media and online platforms.
It will facilitate design, print & installation of promotional materials- hoardings & banners, signage; ensure making of short films, videography and photography of the event besides making arrangements for one-hour cultural shows on each day- evening time and arrangements for quiz/cooking shows etc.
It will also facilitate Gl awareness, workshop interaction and knowledge sharing sessions for which it will invite experts, entrepreneurs, artisans, students, academicians, scholars etc.
It will submit the outcome or output report of the event also.