J&K Govt to crack whip on 'blue-eyed' teachers overstaying in colleges, seeks details

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government has finally woken up to address the chronic problem of overstaying teachers, mostly influential and blue-eyed, in colleges across the Union Territory, even as a high-level panel is meeting on February 7 to discuss rationalisation of Higher Education Institutions.

The Higher Education Department (HED) has issued a letter to the Nodal Principals of the Government Degree Colleges (GDCs) of Kashmir and Jammu division to furnish the list of the overstayed gazetted, non-gazetted and class IV employees in the Degree Colleges of both the divisions.

"Furnish the list of the employees, having tenure of more than five years in the colleges of your divisions within two days," reads a letter issued by Director Colleges J&K to nodal principal Kashmir and Jammu division colleges.