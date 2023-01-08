J&K Govt to rate Panchayats on socio-economic indicators under Panchayat Development Index

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Government is all set to introduce Panchayat Development Index to develop and replicate best practices that drive improvement across the socio-economic themes of Panchayats under newly approved Aspirational Panchayat Development Programme (APDP).

The identified Panchayats will be given special focus to saturate inclusive development schemes which would serve as model Panchayats, an official said.

He added that the J&K Government will select the most backward 285 Panchayats (One Panchayat per Block) under APDP for holistic development.

An array of key parameters for preparation of Panchayat Development Index to rate various Panchayats of the UT of Jammu and Kashmir on socio-economic indicators concerning lives of the people residing in the rural areas has already been identified.