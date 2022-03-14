J&K Govt to use NFSA database for implementation of AB PMJAY, AB PMJAY SEHAT

Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir government would use National Food Security Act (NFSA) database for implementation of Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) and AB PMJAY SEHAT to address the beneficiary identification challenges and other data fidelity issues in Socio-Economic Caste Census (SECC) 2011.
As per an order issued here today in this regard by the State Health Agency (SHA), the migration from SECC 2011 to NFSA database will start from 00:00 hours of March 15, 2022. As per the changes made in the identification process, Ration Card Number will be considered as a unique ID.
Also, the Aadhaar card will be considered a mandatory ID as well as an individual ID. If the family has already generated Golden Cards through SECC 2011, the same will be linked with NFSA database and shall continue to remain functional.
Besides, missing family members shall be added as per NHA's add member rules and documents required for add-member included birth certificate and marriage certificate.