J&K Govt working towards doubling power generation in 3 years

Srinagar: To make Jammu and Kashmir power surplus in the next four years, the Power Development Department is working towards doubling electricity generation capacity in the Union Territory in three years.

The J&K government has initiated a large-scale capacity augmentation programme to address the current power deficit in the UT.

Earlier, Jammu and Kashmir was able to harness only 3,500 MW of electricity in the last 70 years but the power generation capacity in the Union Territory is all set to be doubled in the next three years and trebled in seven years.