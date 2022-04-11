J&K Govt’s Budget lays emphasis on healthcare with various new initiatives: LG Sinha

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday inaugurated Dr KD’s Multi-Speciality Hospital at Marble Market area of Jammu. Speaking on the occasion, the Lt Governor said that the new Centre will boost the healthcare facilities for Jammu and nearby districts.

Highlighting the key role of Private players in strengthening healthcare ecosystem and greater investment in medical education, the Lt Governor observed that the government is partnering with renowned healthcare companies and other private health institutions in the health sector to transform the patient-care in J&K, the Lt Governor said.

While reiterating the government's commitment to ensure accessible, affordable and quality health facilities for all, the Lt Governor said that the J&K Government's budget lays emphasis on healthcare with various new initiatives.