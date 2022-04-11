J&K Govt’s Budget lays emphasis on healthcare with various new initiatives: LG Sinha

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday inaugurated Dr KD’s Multi-Speciality Hospital at Marble Market area of Jammu. Speaking on the occasion, the Lt Governor said that the new Centre will boost the healthcare facilities for Jammu and nearby districts.
Highlighting the key role of Private players in strengthening healthcare ecosystem and greater investment in medical education, the Lt Governor observed that the government is partnering with renowned healthcare companies and other private health institutions in the health sector to transform the patient-care in J&K, the Lt Governor said.
While reiterating the government's commitment to ensure accessible, affordable and quality health facilities for all, the Lt Governor said that the J&K Government's budget lays emphasis on healthcare with various new initiatives.
The Lt Governor said that J&K led by example in terms of Covid management and vaccination, besides providing universal health insurance coverage for up to Rs. 5 lakh under Ayushman Bharat-SEHAT scheme. We are spending about Rs 1.7 crore daily for disbursing the medical bills of the citizens. This is the testimony of our commitment towards affordable and equitable healthcare for all, he added.
“Under the guidance of the Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, tireless efforts have been made to remove the imbalances and provide quality health care to the doorsteps of common people,” the Lt Governor said.
With two AIIMS, two cancer institutes, seven new medical colleges, 10 new nursing colleges, 150 district/sub-district hospitals, and thousands of health and wellness centres, today Jammu and Kashmir is among the leading States/UTs in the healthcare sector in the country, the Lt Governor added.
The Lt Governor lauded the doctors, paramedics, health workers for selfless service, commitment and compassion, and called upon all the stakeholders to make collaborative efforts and renew the resolve to build a strong and healthy society.
The Lt Governor extended his best wishes to the Dr KD Hospital Management, all the doctors and the staff members of the new hospital.It was informed that the new facility is the first private state-of-the-art hospital in Jammu with more than a dozen departments for the service of the people.Suresh Jain, National Organising Secretary, Bharat Vikas Parishad also spoke on the occasion. Brig. Anil Gupta presented the Vote of Thanks.
Earlier, the Lt Governor took a round of the new hospital and inspected the healthcare facility being extended to the patients.
Jugal Kishore Sharma, Member Parliament; Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to Lt Governor; Rohil Kansal, Principal Secretary to Government, Information Department; Mukesh Singh, ADGP Jammu; Anshul Garg DC Jammu and other senior officials attended the inaugural ceremony. Devender Singh Rana, former Legislator, besides Doctors, staff members of the hospital were also present on the occasion.