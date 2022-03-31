J&K has made great strides in medical education during past three years: Advisor Bhatnagar

Srinagar: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, said that Jammu and Kashmir has made great strides in medical education during the past three years.
He said this at the first ever Continuing Medical Education (CME) in Jammu and Kashmir titled “Infection Prevention & Control post COVID era” at SKICC, Srinagar. Infection Control Academy of India (IFCAI) Hyderabad in association with Air indoor Assessment Pvt Ltd, New Delhi organised the first ever CME.
Advisor Bhatnagar was the chief guest on the occasion while as Principal Government Medical College Srinagar, Dr Samia Rashid; President IFCAI Dr Ranga Reddy Burri, dignitaries from all medical colleges and hospitals, infection control members and microbiologist also attended the CME.
At the outset, Advisor Bhatnagar praised healthcare workers for their role in the fight against COVID-19. He said that “our doctors, nurses, clinical officers, and medical support staff have worked without tiring and have put their hearts and minds to the service of others selflessly during the last three years.”
The Advisor said that the Union Territory handled the COVID-19 pandemic with great professionalism and used all possible resources to provide care to patients suffering from the disease. He said while the UT successfully managed to stem the spread of the first COVID wave, it didn’t stop there and continued to ramp up the facilities that were required to fight the disease.
Advisor Bhatnagar said that sufficient measures were taken by the administration which included increasing bed capacity, oxygen generation capacity or availability, ensuring supply of drugs and consumables, and management of protocols or directions.
He also acknowledged the great strides J&K has achieved in the last 2-3 years and said that the infrastructure building has “gone a sea change.”
Regarding medical education, the Advisor said that it has shown a quantum jump over the past three years and the government has opened new Medical Colleges besides upgrading the district hospitals and Community Health Centres. He further added that the UT is going to have special cancer hospitals at Srinagar and Jammu which would provide a huge relief to the people of Jammu and Kashmir.