J&K has made great strides in medical education during past three years: Advisor Bhatnagar

The Advisor said that the Union Territory handled the COVID-19 pandemic with great professionalism and used all possible resources to provide care to patients suffering from the disease. He said while the UT successfully managed to stem the spread of the first COVID wave, it didn’t stop there and continued to ramp up the facilities that were required to fight the disease.

Advisor Bhatnagar said that sufficient measures were taken by the administration which included increasing bed capacity, oxygen generation capacity or availability, ensuring supply of drugs and consumables, and management of protocols or directions.

He also acknowledged the great strides J&K has achieved in the last 2-3 years and said that the infrastructure building has “gone a sea change.”