JK IMPARD, NCGG to train KAS officers

The session was followed by a review of Kashmir Aalamia program wherein 93 officers of KAS have been trained by IMPARD at LBSNAA Mussorie and New Delhi.

The team of NCGG officers was composed of Professor Poonam Singh, Director, NCGG, Dr. B. S. Bisht, Associate Professor and Dr. A P Singh, Associate Professor.

Director General, IMPARD, Saurabh Bhagat, who was the host, informed the trainee participants that J&K IMPARD would always be there to fulfil their training needs.

He informed them that IMPARD has trained 5000 frontline functionaries during the previous financial year and intends to train 5000 more this year besides imparting training to representatives of PRIs. He further informed that IMPARD has also imparted RTI training to 2000 officers.