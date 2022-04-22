J&K in transformation mode: Devender Rana

Jammu: Lauding the path breaking transformation taking place in Jammu and Kashmir as a result of the pro-active approach adopted by the Lieutenant Governor’s administration, senior BJP leader Devender Singh Rana on Friday exuded confidence that jobs creation will get impetus with Rs 36,000 crore worth private investment in the industries and service sectors being launched on April 24.
He said more than doubling of the investment to Rs 75,000 crore by this year's end from Rs 14,000 crore, five times the private investment that happened in the past 74 years holds promise about the huge turnaround in the economic and development scenario in the Union Territory, a press note said.
Rana also noted with satisfaction the efforts being made to harness J&K’s hydel potential optimally, saying the target to double the generation in the next three years and treble in seven years will make a huge difference as far as meeting the domestic requirements and in turn giving fillip to economic landscape of the Union Territory.
“I hope that the power generation on Chenab basin will prove a game changer not only in terms of achieving self-reliance but also generating jobs for the local skilled, unskilled and educated work-force,”he said.
Senior BJP leader was interacting with various delegations including ASHA, ECRP-NHM para medics and other daily rated workers, which called on him here this morning.
He exuded confidence that the urges and aspirations of all segments of society will get fulfilled by the responsive administration.
The senior BJP leader strongly pleaded for enhancement of the wages of daily rated workers as also a time bound roadmap for their regularisation besides release of the pending incentives to ASHA and Anganwari workers besides continuation of the contractual frontline workers engaged under the ECRP -National Health Mission, keeping in view their huge contribution during the pandemic times.
Rana acknowledged the great contribution of the health volunteers, engaged on a monthly honorarium, saying they need all the support as their services to ailing people have been stupendous.
He pledged solidarity with the ASHA workers, charged with the responsibility of medical assistance to the poor, especially women and children, and said that they were within their rights to project their demands peacefully in a democratic manner.
He said problems being faced by the families of these workers in these hard times are understandable and, therefore, the administration in general and the concerned departments in particular should take a call and address their issues earnestly.
He said that despite personal problems these workers have been working tirelessly to meet the aspirations of people.
Rana also sought regularization and release of wages on a regulated basis to daily rated workers on priority as per laid down norms.