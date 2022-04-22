J&K in transformation mode: Devender Rana

Rana acknowledged the great contribution of the health volunteers, engaged on a monthly honorarium, saying they need all the support as their services to ailing people have been stupendous.

He pledged solidarity with the ASHA workers, charged with the responsibility of medical assistance to the poor, especially women and children, and said that they were within their rights to project their demands peacefully in a democratic manner.

He said problems being faced by the families of these workers in these hard times are understandable and, therefore, the administration in general and the concerned departments in particular should take a call and address their issues earnestly.

He said that despite personal problems these workers have been working tirelessly to meet the aspirations of people.

Rana also sought regularization and release of wages on a regulated basis to daily rated workers on priority as per laid down norms.