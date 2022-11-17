J&K Industrial Policy 2021-30 | 586 allottees get final notice to escape cancellation of land allotment

J&K SIDCO and SICOP issued land allotments and LoIs in terms of Industrial Policy 2021-30 in compliance to the approval accorded by High Level Land Allotment Committee in its first meeting held on July 1, 2021 and second on December 30, 2021.

“As per terms and conditions of said allotment orders, the allottees were required to deposit the land premium, execute lease deed and complete other formalities within 60 days time frame from the date of issuance of said allotment order in terms of Industrial Policy 2021-30. However some unit holders failed to deposit the due amount & complete the necessary formalities within the stipulated time period,” Sethi mentioned in the notice.

She said that in terms of Jammu & Kashmir Land Allotment Policy, 2021-30 issued vide Government Order No 65-Ind of 2021 dated March 24, 2021, Clause 10 provided land allotment process and sub-clause 10.8, sub sub-clause 10.8.3 envisaged that in case of non-execution of lease deed, including non-payment of payable premium, even after the expiry of notice period, the land allotment would be cancelled by the concerned Industrial Development Corporation immediately.

“Clause 9 of the Procedural Guidelines to the Jammu and Kashmir Land Allotment Policy also provided that in case of failure on the part of allottee to make total payment towards premium within stipulated time from the date of allotment letter, violation of any condition of the lease deed, failure to take effective steps within the stipulated time, failure to come into production within stipulated time, failure to adhere to any other conditions stipulated in the Industrial Policy or these guidelines, the concerned Estates Officer notified under the Jammu & Kashmir Public Premises (Eviction of unauthorized Occupants) Act, 1988 would immediately take necessary action for determination of the lease deed and eviction of the allottee under the said Act and rules made there under,” she said.

In accordance to Clause 6 Sub Clause 6.4 of Procedural Guideline to the Jammu & Kashmir Industrial Land Allotment Policy 2021-30 issued vide Government Order No 120-Ind of 2021 dated April 22, 2021, 30 days notice was served upon these unit holders after they failed to deposit the payment and complete the requisite formalities.

“Additionally a show cause notice of seven days and final notice of five days was also served through email. They again failed to deposit the due amount and complete the necessary formalities,” Sethi said.

She stated that as these 586 allottees did not give any response despite repeated Notices thus they were liable for cancellation in terms of clause 10.8 sub clause 10.8.3 of the Jammu & Kashmir Industrial Land Allotment Policy 2021-30 issued vide Government Order No 65-Ind of 2021 dated March 24, 2021.