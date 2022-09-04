‘J&K is an example of composite culture’ | Vohra, Azad laud Pran Kishore Kaul's work, efforts of Sarhad Pune at book launch function

New Delhi: Sahitya Akademi awardee, Pran Kishore Kaul’s novel “Moon of the Saffron Fields: The Legend of Habba Khatoon,” was launched at a function at India International Centre in New Delhi. The book has been published by Pune based NGO “ Sarhad.”

At the function former governor J&K N N Vohra and senior leader Ghulam Nabi Azad lauded the work of Pran Kishore and “Sarhad.

Azad said that he hails from Jammu and Kashmir which is a land of tremendous inspiration and richest heritage.

“A great author like Pran Kishore Kaul is a unique symbol of the genius mindset of the Kashmiri people and will be always a guiding force for the generations to come. When the politics of the country has become bitter and relations between political parties now resemble warring nations, I will soon come up with a programme of national, social and cultural unity,” he said.

Azad added that the life-related problems and questions are common and must be fought without discrimination. He dwelt on J&K’s composite culture, its historical importance and relevance in modern socio-political conditions.