‘J&K is an example of composite culture’ | Vohra, Azad laud Pran Kishore Kaul's work, efforts of Sarhad Pune at book launch function

New Delhi: Sahitya Akademi awardee, Pran Kishore Kaul’s novel “Moon of the Saffron Fields: The Legend of Habba Khatoon,” was launched at a function at India International Centre in New Delhi. The book has been published by Pune based NGO “ Sarhad.”
At the function former governor J&K N N Vohra and senior leader Ghulam Nabi Azad lauded the work of Pran Kishore and “Sarhad.
Azad said that he hails from Jammu and Kashmir which is a land of tremendous inspiration and richest heritage.
“A great author like Pran Kishore Kaul is a unique symbol of the genius mindset of the Kashmiri people and will be always a guiding force for the generations to come. When the politics of the country has become bitter and relations between political parties now resemble warring nations, I will soon come up with a programme of national, social and cultural unity,” he said.
Azad added that the life-related problems and questions are common and must be fought without discrimination. He dwelt on J&K’s composite culture, its historical importance and relevance in modern socio-political conditions.
On this occasion, the former governor of J&K and Padma-Vibhushan awardee N N Vohra, Author Pran Kishore Kaul, Poet-author Prof. Shafi Shauq, actor and art-historian Avtar Mota, founder-president of Sarhad Sanjay Nahar and Educationist Dr Shailesh Pagariya were present.
Azad said, “Sarhad has done tremendous constructive social work in Kashmir despite various obstacles. Sarhad has arranged to educate terror-affected youth at their college in Pune. Sarhad has conducted hundreds of programs from Chenab valley to Kargil and has tried hard to bring Kashmiri culture into the mainstream. When I was the Chief Minister, they worked in the earth-quake-affected regions despite facing many difficulties. I stood by them in every circumstance because I was aware that this is the only organisation that has true love and affection for Kashmiri people and always did everything possible for their well-being.”
Publication of “Moon of the Saffron Fields: The Legend of Habba Khatoon”, a symbol of Kashmir’s composite culture will definitely rekindle the ethos of Kashmiri mindset prone to the cultural and national unity and will become a guiding lighthouse for the country,he said.
Vohra said, “Novel based on the life of legendary ascetic-poetess Habba Khatun written by 96-year-old veteran master-writer Pran Kishore Kaul is in itself, an act of tribute to the rich heritage of Kashmir.” He also lauded Sarhad's efforts as a wonderful piece of literature. The age-old cultural unity and its values are well depicted in this book.
In his opening speech, Sarhad’s founder-president, Sanjay Nahar said, “Sarhad has attempted to enhance people of Jammu and Kashmir and their understanding with rest of the nation so that true brotherhood can be strengthened. Pran Kishore Kaul’s book, published by Sarhad, is a step ahead in this direction among many.”