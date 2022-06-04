J&K Judicial Academy organises refresher training on bail jurisprudence

The training programme was inaugurated by Justice Mohammad Akram Chowdhary, Judge High Court of J&K and Ladakh while Rashid Ali Dar, Former Judge, High Court of J&K was the resource person in the programme.

In his special remarks delivered in the inaugural session, Justice Rashid Ali Dar exhorted upon the Judicial Officers to consistently strive for excellence in all pursuits of administration of justice.

He underlined the importance of continuous up-gradation of knowledge for enhancing judicial performance and encouraged them to work efficiently within the settled principles of laws while dealing with matters, particularly those relating to the liberty of an individual.