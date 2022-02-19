J&K Judicial Academy organises special training for Judicial Officers

The one-day special training programme for Judicial Officers on ‘Evidence Act, 1872: Appreciation of Evidence, Relevancy, Admissibility, Exhibition of documents, S 91- exclusion of oral evidence by documentary proof, Admissions, Confessions r/w S 27, Presumptions, Burden of proof, Estoppel, Competence of witnesses, child witnesses, hostile witnesses, S 165 - Power of court to put questions or order production, Forensic Evidence, Electronic Evidence’ at Judicial Academy in Jammu.

The training programme was inaugurated by Judge, High Court of J&K and Ladakh and member of the Governing Committee for Judicial Academy, Justice Javed Iqbal Wani, and former District and Sessions Judge Pawan Dev Kotwal were the resource persons in the programme.