J&K Judicial Academy organises special training for Judicial Officers

Jammu: J&K Judicial Academy Saturday organised a special training for Judicial Officers.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the training was held under the patronage of Chief Justice, High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh and Patron-in-Chief of J&K Judicial Academy, Justice Pankaj Mithal, and guidance of Chairman Governing Committee for J&K Judicial Academy, Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur, members of the Governing Committee for J&K Judicial Academy, Justice Sindhu Sharma and Justice Javed Iqbal Wani.
The one-day special training programme for Judicial Officers on ‘Evidence Act, 1872: Appreciation of Evidence, Relevancy, Admissibility, Exhibition of documents, S 91- exclusion of oral evidence by documentary proof, Admissions, Confessions r/w S 27, Presumptions, Burden of proof, Estoppel, Competence of witnesses, child witnesses, hostile witnesses, S 165 - Power of court to put questions or order production, Forensic Evidence, Electronic Evidence’ at Judicial Academy in Jammu.
The training programme was inaugurated by Judge, High Court of J&K and Ladakh and member of the Governing Committee for Judicial Academy, Justice Javed Iqbal Wani, and former District and Sessions Judge Pawan Dev Kotwal were the resource persons in the programme.
In the inaugural session, Pawan Dev Kotwal said that the purpose of imparting training was to enhance the performance of Judicial Officers and to remove inhibitions while applying the provisions of the law in their court work.
Justice Javed Iqbal Wani in his inaugural address emphasised that the concept of justice was at the centre stage of any trial and the law of evidence which had the distinction of applying to both civil and criminal cases, provides the methodology by which justice could be ensured.
He also underscored that a characteristic feature of the Evidence Act was its moral dimension in protecting the innocent and highlighting the guilty person to administer complete and fair justice simultaneous to its unique capability of making innovative additions keeping in tune with the changing requirements of the time by new introductions without altering its basic structure.
Director J&K Judicial Academy Sanjay Parihar gave an overview of the programme.
He said that the objective of judicial education was to enhance the professional excellence of judicial officers and augment their knowledge and skills in all pursuits of administration of justice.
In the first technical session, Director J&K Judicial Academy Sanjay Parihar, and Pawan Dev Kotwal educated the judicial officers on various provisions of the Evidence Act.
The participants were also guided on the relevancy and admissibility of evidence during trials.
They also dealt in detail with the law governing admissions, confessions, and exhibition of documents.