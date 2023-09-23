J&K Judicial Academy workshop seeks more inclusive, gender-sensitive judicial system

Srinagar: The J&K Judicial Academy’s workshop on gender sensitisation Saturday called for a more inclusive, gender-sensitive judicial system.

A statement of the J&K Judicial Academy issued here said that delivering the inaugural address at the gender sensitisation workshop at J&K Judicial Academy at Mominabad in Srinagar, Judge High Court of J&K and Ladakh and Chairperson of the Governing Committee of J&K Judicial Academy, Justice Sanjeev Kumar said that this workshop represents a significant step towards fostering gender sensitivity within the judicial community and promoting the principles of justice, equality, and fairness for all.

“Renewed efforts are being taken in bringing gender equality. We need to understand what gender is and how it is different from sex. Gender is used to describe those practices of men or women that are socially determined in contrast to those that are biologically determined. As per Prof Ann Oakley a well-known British sociologist ‘sex’ refers to the biological division into male and female; ‘gender’ to the parallel and socially unequal division into femininity and masculinity. Ann Oakley introduced the term sociology of gender and developed sex-role theory to argue that there are distinct gender roles that come from culture rather than biological differences between men and women. It is expected that the insights gained from this workshop will contribute to a more inclusive legal system in the region,” he said.

In her special address, a member of the Governing Committee for J&K Judicial Academy, Justice Moksha Khajuria Kazmi said that in a world striving for equality and justice, it was crucial that those in the field of law, who were tasked with upholding these principles, understand the importance of gender sensitisation.