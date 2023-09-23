J&K Judicial Academy workshop seeks more inclusive, gender-sensitive judicial system

Srinagar: The J&K Judicial Academy’s workshop on gender sensitisation Saturday called for a more inclusive, gender-sensitive judicial system.
A statement of the J&K Judicial Academy issued here said that delivering the inaugural address at the gender sensitisation workshop at J&K Judicial Academy at Mominabad in Srinagar, Judge High Court of J&K and Ladakh and Chairperson of the Governing Committee of J&K Judicial Academy, Justice Sanjeev Kumar said that this workshop represents a significant step towards fostering gender sensitivity within the judicial community and promoting the principles of justice, equality, and fairness for all.
“Renewed efforts are being taken in bringing gender equality. We need to understand what gender is and how it is different from sex. Gender is used to describe those practices of men or women that are socially determined in contrast to those that are biologically determined. As per Prof Ann Oakley a well-known British sociologist ‘sex’ refers to the biological division into male and female; ‘gender’ to the parallel and socially unequal division into femininity and masculinity. Ann Oakley introduced the term sociology of gender and developed sex-role theory to argue that there are distinct gender roles that come from culture rather than biological differences between men and women. It is expected that the insights gained from this workshop will contribute to a more inclusive legal system in the region,” he said.
In her special address, a member of the Governing Committee for J&K Judicial Academy, Justice Moksha Khajuria Kazmi said that in a world striving for equality and justice, it was crucial that those in the field of law, who were tasked with upholding these principles, understand the importance of gender sensitisation.
“Gender sensitisation is not a mere buzzword or a fleeting trend. In the legal profession, where the interpretation and application of laws are paramount, gender sensitisation holds particular significance. Let us pledge to be champions of gender sensitisation, not just in our profession but in our communities and homes as well. Only then can we truly say that justice is not just blind but compassionate, fair, and truly reflective of the diverse society we live in,” she said.
The first technical session of the workshop was chaired by the Head of the Centre for Women Studies and Research, University of Kashmir, Srinagar, Assistant Professor Shazia Malik, who analysed the social construction of gender and gender roles, gender issues, stereotypes and prejudices, and gender concepts.
She also discussed key issues on the protection of women from gender bias and violence.
The second technical session was chaired by the Department of Law, Central University of Kashmir’s Assistant Professor Gulafroz Jan wherein she deliberated upon gender sensitisation in crimes against women, eliminating social bias, and related judicial pronouncements.
She also discussed the role of in-house committees, women, and law.
To foster a more inclusive and equitable judicial system, the J&K Judicial Academy organised the gender sensitisation workshop for judicial officers (DLSA Secretaries), members of gender sensitisation and internal complaints committee, High Court of J&K and Ladakh, members of gender sensitisation and local complaints committees of Kashmir and Ladakh.
The workshop aimed to raise awareness and provide essential insights into gender-related issues and the challenges faced by women in the legal sphere.
By sensitising judicial officers and committee members, the programme sought to create a more inclusive and gender-sensitive judicial system in Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.
The training programme was inaugurated by Justice Kumar in the presence of Justice Moksha Kazmi.