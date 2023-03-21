J&K, Ladakh trade fair in Mumbai paves way for socio-economic links with Maharashtra

Mumbai: A five-day trade fair cum expo of the Union Territories of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh is likely to pave the way for establishing a socio-economic corridor with Maharashtra, and also to promote them afresh as a Bollywood shooting destination, organisers said here on Tuesday.

The event, which concludes on Wednesday, saw around 150 leading businessmen from the three UTs showcasing their diverse range of products and services to attract the business communities in Maharashtra and later investments in their sectors.