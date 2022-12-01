J&K Land Revenue Act amended

Jammu: J&K government on Thursday directed that the legal heirs viz., mother, father, wife, and children of an agriculturist would also fall in the Agriculturist category for the purpose of section 133-H of the said Act.
As per an order issued by Commissioner/Secretary Revenue Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, the revenue field formation were receiving the applications wherein wife, children and their children were also claiming to be an agriculturist for the purpose of the said Act and accordingly the matter was referred to this department for taking the decision.
The matter was examined in the department and referred to the Department of Law, Justice & Parliamentary Affairs for advice.
“Section 141 of Jammu & Kashmir Land Revenue Act, Svt. 1996 enables the government to make such provision for removal of difficulties and the difficulty faced by the revenue field formation is within the ambit of the Act and this difficulty is required to be removed for the purpose of implementation of the provisions of the 133-H of the Act,” read the order, while referring to the opinion of Law Department.
“Now, therefore in exercise of the powers conferred by section 141 of Jammu and Kashmir Land Revenue Act, Svt. 1996, the Government hereby directs that the legal heirs viz. Mother, Father, Wife, and Children of an agriculturist shall also fall in the Agriculturist category for the purpose of section 133-H of the said Act,” Bidhuri ordered.