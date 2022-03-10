J&K lost its identity under BJP regime: Rajni Patil

Jammu: All India Congress Committee (AICC) incharge J&K Affairs Rajni Patil Thursday said that Jammu and Kashmir suffered the most in the BJP regime and there was anger among the people against the policies of the Centre and J&K administration.

She said that under the BJP rule, J&K lost its statehood and its people lost rights to jobs, land and that J&K was being ruled by bureaucrats for the last three and half years.

She appreciated the role of the border people especially Sikh minorities and refugees and said that Congress would take due care of their political and economic rights – empowerment as the party believed in unity in diversity.