J&K move on I-cards would check foreign intrusions: Tarun Chugh

Jammu: BJP National General Secretary and J&K Incharge, Tarun Chugh today came down heavily on the opposition leaders like former Chief Ministers Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah for “creating fear among people in J&K where the state government has decided to introduce unique identity cards for all citizens.
In a statement, Chugh said introducing “special one-stop identity cards” for residents of Jammu and Kashmir would resolve the identity problem of the people of J&K and could become a big deterrent for intruders and illegal occupants in the union territory.
He said the cards would help the people avail of all government benefits at their doorstep and would go a long way in building a cohesive society in accordance with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Chugh said Muftis and Abdullahs have all along been supporting foreign elements and have been encouraging the disruptive violence that intruders have been doing in J&K on behalf of the Pakistan ISI.
The identity cards would not only dispel the anti-national forces but would give confidence to the people of the UT who have not yet found identity for themselves, he added.