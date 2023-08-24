‘J&K moving ahead on development path’

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Thursday said that Jammu and Kashmir was moving ahead on the development path.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that interacting with 19 young leaders from 9 democratic countries, who are visiting India under ICCR's Gen Next Democracy Network Programme, the LG shared his views on transformational journey of J&K and said that J&K was moving ahead on the path of development with ambitious goal of building digital society and inclusive and sustainable development.

He welcomed the young delegates from Ireland, Namibia, USA, Iceland, Luxembourg, Italy, Denmark, Albania, and Moldova to Raj Bhavan.