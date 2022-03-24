J&K needs double engine government: Chugh

Kishtwar : BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh, who is also the party in charge of J&K, today said that J&K needed a double-engine government so that the development policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi could deliver results at the grassroots level.
Addressing a press conference in Kishtwar today Chugh said the people of J&K had been cheated for decades by Abdullahs and Muftis who never allowed development funds to benefit the people.
J&K BJP President Ravinder Raina, party General Secretary Sunil Sharma, senior leader Devender Rana and other senior leaders also accompanied Tarun Chugh in the conference.
"They made their own ivory towers but did not do anything for the people's welfare. The two families have only taken care of their vested interests by following the people," Chugh said.
Instead of tourism, they promoted terrorism in the state. Instead of computers and books for children, they gave guns and stones in their hands and never allowed them to prosper.
Chugh said ever since J&K was declared a union territory a large number of administrative reforms have been brought about.
"More than 200 laws which were just in files and had no use for the people have been done away with.