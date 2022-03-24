J&K needs double engine government: Chugh

Kishtwar : BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh, who is also the party in charge of J&K, today said that J&K needed a double-engine government so that the development policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi could deliver results at the grassroots level.

Addressing a press conference in Kishtwar today Chugh said the people of J&K had been cheated for decades by Abdullahs and Muftis who never allowed development funds to benefit the people.