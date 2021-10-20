J&K Pahari Cultural and Welfare Forum calls on LG

Srinagar: A delegation of J&K Pahari Cultural and Welfare Forum Wednesday called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha here at Raj Bhavan.
Interacting with the members of the delegation, the LG said that the J&K government was steadfastly working on all fronts for ensuring equality and social justice for all sections of the society including Pahari-speaking people. “The citizen-centric policies adopted by the government have been made more effective and inclusive to meet the aspirations of the people,” the LG said.
He assured the members of the delegation that the genuine issues put forth by them would be given due consideration.
He impressed upon the visiting representatives to continue their sustained efforts for promoting welfare of the people.
The delegation led by Murtaza Khan comprising DDC Chairperson, Baramulla Safina Baig, Jahangir Hussain Mir, Syed Rafiq Ahmed Shah, Raja Ejaz Ali, and Abdul Majeed Zindadil projected the demand pertaining to the grant of Scheduled Tribe status to the Paharis of Jammu and Kashmir.