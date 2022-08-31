J&K people want peace, progress, PM Modi delivers: Tarun Chugh

Chugh stressed, “In the coming elections in J&K, the BJP would form the government on its own and all the Cells of the party along with other activists have to play an important role in ensuring the same. The welfare and development policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi have brought dramatic change in minds of the people in J&K. People want peace and progress that the Prime Minister has given to J&K and all party activists must do their part effectively.”

J&K in-charges and co-incharges of BJP Cells, senior party leaders from districts Core Groups of Udhampur, Reasi, Jammu Rural and Akhnoor participated in separate meetings.

Chugh laid emphasis on the efficient working of the party's cells. He said that the party's cells would have the responsibility to increase the base of BJP in every sector by strengthening the functioning of the organization. While interacting with cell convenors, he said that without an organizational framework, cell conveners could not be effective in their party activities and hence state and district level cell bodies must hold continuous meetings.

He further added that appropriate feedback from the party activists to the party was imperative.

Raina said that BJP ground-level workers were the “key of success” for the party. “BJP activists are always ready to undertake any uphill task and move together for the success of the mission, which is ‘Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas’.”Posing faith in their efficient working he said that they needed to give further pace to their organizational and development tasks while working in accordance with the expectations of the common masses.

Meanwhile, in order to enhance the working of its Cells, the J&K BJP unit assigned the responsibilities of various party Cells to senior leaders of the party in a separate meeting held at party headquarters.

Chugh, Raina and Koul along with other senior party leaders assigned the responsibilities of various party Cells to its senior leaders. Former Deputy Chief Minister Dr Nirmal Singh was assigned the responsibility for the Ex-Servicemen Cell, VDC Cell and Border Area Welfare Cell.

Former Deputy Chief Minister Kavinder Gupta was assigned the responsibility for Panchayati Raj Cell and Urban Local Bodies Cell; former minister Sat Sharma was assigned the responsibility for Professional Cell, Employees Cell and Senior Citizen Cell.