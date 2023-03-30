J&K poised to achieve milestone of completing 2 lakh works under MGNREGA

Jammu: In a historic achievement J&K is well on target to complete around 2 lakh works under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) this financial year.
This information was given out in a meeting chaired by Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta to review the performance of Rural Development Department & Panchayati Raj schemes implemented in the UT of J&K.
Besides the Administrative Secretary, RD&PR the meeting was attended by the Administrative Secretaries of Agriculture Production and Farmers Welfare Department; Jal Shakti; Forest; PWD; Labour& Employment; IT & Information; Revenue; Health; YS&S; Secretary in RDD; HoDs of Agriculture and Rural Development Departments.
The meeting was informed that as compared to previous years the Department has this year set a very high target of 2 lakh works for it and the Department is expecting to achieve it also.
It was revealed that the in the current financial year so far the Department has generated more than 2.82 Cr person days of work for the inhabitants of the rural population.