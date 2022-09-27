J&K Police officers receive training on cybercrime at S K Police Academy

Udhampur: In order to equip the investigating officers of J&K Police with the knowledge and skill of detecting and investigating the growing challenges of Cyber Crime, a 5-days course on, “Cyber Crime” commenced at S.K. Police Academy.
The course has been designed to impart knowledge and skill in understanding malicious code, computer viruses, SIM card analysis, CDR, SDR, Tower Dump analysis among other skills.
During the course, eminent speakers from Central University Jammu, Govt College of Engineering and Technology Jammu, professionals from Cyber Police Station Jammu, Cyber Crime Centre for Excellence Jammu, and faculty from SKPA, Udhampur will be delivering lectures. In his inaugural address,
Pawan Kumar, SP, spoke about the ever-increasing frequency of crime in virtual space and called for the need to enable Law enforcement officials to investigate the crimes.