J&K POLICE SI RECRUITMENT SCAM | CBI chargesheets 24 accused

“After registration of the case, searches were conducted around 77 places including J&K, Haryana, Delhi, and Bengaluru at the premises of the accused and others including certain officials of J&K SSB.

At least 20 persons were arrested and cash of Rs 61.79 lakh was recovered,” the CBI official said. “During the investigation, it was found that an accused, a resident of Rewari in Haryana, entered into a conspiracy with others. In pursuance of the conspiracy, another accused, an employee of a printing press, stole the question paper of the JKPSI examination and it handed over to the other accused of Rewari.” They said that the accused contacted other accused persons to arrange candidates for the sale of question papers.

The CBI officials said that other accused arranged candidates who were provided with leaked question papers.

Quoting the investigation, the CBI statement said that in furtherance to conspiracy, candidates were taken to Karnal and provided leaked question papers in lieu of money.

“A few accused of J&K made arrangements for providing leaked question papers to candidates at Gangyal. The accused distributed leaked question papers at the residence of a doctor, who is also an accused. Some candidates actively participated in the conspiracy,” the CBI statement said. It said that further investigation was continuing to unearth a larger conspiracy on other allegations levelled in the FIR.