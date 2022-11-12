J&K POLICE SI RECRUITMENT SCAM | CBI chargesheets 24 accused

Jammu: The Central Bureau of Investigation Saturday filed a chargesheet against 24 accused including the then Commandant of BSF, then ASI, constables of J&K Police, then officials of CRPF, a teacher, and other persons in a case related to the recruitment scam of J&K Police’s Sub Inspector posts.
A statement of the CBI issued here said that a case was registered on August 3, 2022, at the request of the J&K government to investigate the allegations of irregularities in the written examination conducted by J&K Services Selection Board (JKSSB) on March 27, 2022, for the recruitment of 1200 Sub-Inspectors of J&K Police.
The result of this examination was declared on June 4, 2022. The CBI statement said that the investigation was spread across several states involving analysis of voluminous technical data and examination of a large number of witnesses.
“After registration of the case, searches were conducted around 77 places including J&K, Haryana, Delhi, and Bengaluru at the premises of the accused and others including certain officials of J&K SSB.
At least 20 persons were arrested and cash of Rs 61.79 lakh was recovered,” the CBI official said. “During the investigation, it was found that an accused, a resident of Rewari in Haryana, entered into a conspiracy with others. In pursuance of the conspiracy, another accused, an employee of a printing press, stole the question paper of the JKPSI examination and it handed over to the other accused of Rewari.” They said that the accused contacted other accused persons to arrange candidates for the sale of question papers.
The CBI officials said that other accused arranged candidates who were provided with leaked question papers.
Quoting the investigation, the CBI statement said that in furtherance to conspiracy, candidates were taken to Karnal and provided leaked question papers in lieu of money.
“A few accused of J&K made arrangements for providing leaked question papers to candidates at Gangyal. The accused distributed leaked question papers at the residence of a doctor, who is also an accused. Some candidates actively participated in the conspiracy,” the CBI statement said. It said that further investigation was continuing to unearth a larger conspiracy on other allegations levelled in the FIR.
The statement said that the names of the chargesheeted accused include Karnail Singh, Ashwani Kumar, Kewal Krishan, Raman Sharma, Rakesh Kumar, Suresh Kumar Sharma, Jagdish Lal, Yatin Yadav of Rewari, Vikas Sharma, Anil Kumar, who are all in judicial custody and then ASI Ashok Kumar, Jaisuriya Sharma, Amit Kumar Sharma, Sunil Sharma, Kashmir Singh, Atul Kumar, Tarsem Lal Sharma, Ashok alias Ashok Pandit, Pawan Kumar, Asheesh Yadav, Bajinder Singh, Sulinder Kumar, Surender Singh, and employee of the printing press Pradip Kumar Katiyar, who are all in Police custody.