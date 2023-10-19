J&K, Rajasthan to buy power from SJVN’s solar facility

Shimla: Public sector SJVN has received letters of intent from Jammu and Kashmir Power Corporation Ltd (JKPCL) and Rajasthan Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd (RUVNL) for purchasing solar power from an upcoming facility, SJVN Chairman and Managing Director Nand Lal Sharma said here on Thursday.

JKPCL intends to purchase 600 MW, while RUVNL 500 MW at a tariff of Rs 2.57 per unit from the 1,000 MW Bikaner Solar Project in Rajasthan that is likely to be commissioned by June 2024.

The allocation of the solar power from the project will be as per Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) that will be signed shortly, he said.

Sharma said the PPAs will be signed by SJVN Green Energy Limited (SGEL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of SJVN.