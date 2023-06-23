J&K set to host International Film Festival in August

Srinagar: International Film Festival of Jammu and Kashmir will be held in Katra on August 5 and 6, the organisers announced on Friday.

The festival will be a collaborative effort between the Universal Film Makers Council (UFMC), Harman Cultural & Educational Society (HC&ES), Nava Karnataka Film Academy, and Kashmir World Film Festival. It will take place in the picturesque town of Katra, Jammu.

The highlight of the event is the introduction of the prestigious KL Saigal Award, a groundbreaking recognition in the history of Indian cinema. This global symbol of distinction will be presented to renowned celebrities from both Bollywood and the international film fraternity.

Mushtaaque Ali Ahmad Khan, the host of the press conference, expressed his excitement about Festival Director MA Mummigatti, and actor Jai Prabhu joining the event. He highlighted their efforts to spread love through the medium of films and their journey all the way from Karnataka to Kashmir.

Mushtaaque shared the vision behind the festival, stating, "Our goal is to bring together regional and Indian cinema, fostering collective prosperity. With its diverse beauty and intellectual richness, Kashmir is the ideal setting for this festival. By hosting the event here, we aim to send a powerful global message about the peace and tranquillity that exist in this region."