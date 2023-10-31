J&K should unite to make country developed by 2047: LG Manoj Sinha

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Tuesday said that the people of Jammu and Kashmir should resolve to work with great unity and single objective to make the country developed by 2047.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that flagging off the 'Run for Unity' to commemorate the birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in Srinagar, the LG said, “Let us reawaken the values and vision propagated by Sardar Patel and work for peace, harmony and prosperity in the society.”

Administering the ‘Rashtriya Ekta Diwas’ pledge to the assembled gathering at Bakshi Stadium and Raj Bhavan, and paying tributes to Patel, he said, “Sardar Patel with his statesmanship, grit, and courage unified the country and defended its territorial integrity and sovereignty so that the future generations can live in honour, peace and prosperity.”

Advisor to LG, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar; Principal Secretary to LG Mandeep Bhandari were also present on the occasion.