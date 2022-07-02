J&K Students Association thanks LG Manoj Sinha

Srinagar: J&K Students Association today thanked Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Secretary Tribal Affairs Secretary Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary.
According to a press note, they have thanked them for launching Technology Enabled Education Scheme for ST Students in JKUT . Under the scheme the students enrolled in Class XI, XII, and PG courses will be provided Tablet-PCs pre-loaded with study material including books, animations, mind-maps, resource material, and references. The students will now be allowed to own the Tab even after being relieved from hostels on completion of the course.
In a statement spokesperson of Association Nasir Khuehami extended gratitude to Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha for approving the "technology - enabled education scheme" for tribal students and initatives to provide state of the art facilities for hostel students and focus on outcome-based quality education and skill development.
“This initiative reflects the vision and commitment of Secretary Tribal affairs Department Dr Shahid Iqbal towards the uplifting the tribal community to share of equality", he said.
"Technology Enabled Education Scheme for ST Students in J&K will give wings to the creativity of the tribal students and will provide them with the platform so that they can equally contribute towards nation building at large and will serve the very much purpose of "Right to education " that has been guaranteed to each and every citizen of our country by our constitution. We wish to see technology driven system for being used for upliftment of other underprivileged communities of Union Territory also that will add up to the literacy index of Union Territory”, Nasir said.