J&K Students Association thanks LG Manoj Sinha

In a statement spokesperson of Association Nasir Khuehami extended gratitude to Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha for approving the "technology - enabled education scheme" for tribal students and initatives to provide state of the art facilities for hostel students and focus on outcome-based quality education and skill development.

“This initiative reflects the vision and commitment of Secretary Tribal affairs Department Dr Shahid Iqbal towards the uplifting the tribal community to share of equality", he said.