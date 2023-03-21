J&K Terrorism Conspiracy Case | NIA names Hizb OGW as 27th accused in fresh chargesheet

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) Tuesday filed the first supplementary chargesheet against an Over Ground Worker (OGW) of the proscribed terrorist organisation Hizb-ul-Mujahideen and a handicrafts dealer as the 27th accused in the J&K Terrorism Conspiracy Case.

A statement of NIA issued here said that the accused identified as Muhammad Rafi Najar of Sopore was a close associate of designated terrorist Imityaz Kundoo alias Fayaz Sopore.

It said that the accused had been charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.