J&K Terrorism Conspiracy Case | NIA names Hizb OGW as 27th accused in fresh chargesheet

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) Tuesday filed the first supplementary chargesheet against an Over Ground Worker (OGW) of the proscribed terrorist organisation Hizb-ul-Mujahideen and a handicrafts dealer as the 27th accused in the J&K Terrorism Conspiracy Case.
A statement of NIA issued here said that the accused identified as Muhammad Rafi Najar of Sopore was a close associate of designated terrorist Imityaz Kundoo alias Fayaz Sopore.
It said that the accused had been charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.
The NIA statement said that Najar, who is a dealer in handicrafts and was based out of Pokhra in Nepal, was arrested by the NIA earlier during the investigation of the case.
“Najar was found to be channelising funds for proscribed terrorist organisations in the garb of legitimate trade of Kashmiri handicrafts. The profits acquired from the sale of the handicrafts were then sent to Kashmir through Hawala channels and distributed amongst the terrorists operating in Kashmir through another chargesheeted OGW,” the NIA said in the statement.
It said that the case pertains to the conspiracy hatched by the proscribed terrorist organisations including Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM), and Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM) along with their frontal organisations like TRF and PAFF and their OGWs operating in J&K to undertake violent terror activities in Kashmir and in other major cities of India including Delhi.
The NIA statement said that investigations in the case had earlier established the connections of commanders of these proscribed organisations based in Pakistan with their operatives in Kashmir to recruit and train the youth in the handling of arms and explosives.
“They had floated a lot of propaganda material in cyberspace to talent-spot and recruit these individuals who then function as sleeper cells and cause terrorist incidents, including targeted killings, acting in small groups or lone wolf actors,” the NIA said in the statement.
It said that 26 persons had been earlier chargesheeted in the case, which includes Pakistan-based ‘listed individual terrorists’ Bashir Ahmed Peer alias Imtiyaz Alam and Imitiyaz Kundoo.
The NIA has also attached the property of Peer in the case on March 4 under Section 51A of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.