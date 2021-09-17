J&K to celebrate ‘Week of Iconic festivals’ from October 23-29

Jammu: The J&K government has ordered that in connection with the celebrations of ‘AzadikaAmritMahotsav (India @75)’, the week starting from October 23 to 29, will be celebrated as “Week of Iconic festivals” in the Union Territory.
GAD Commissioner Secretary Manoj Kumar Dwivedi issued a long list of scheduled events and activities with the direction that these would be organized across the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.
“In connection with the celebrations of AzadikaAmritMahotsav (India @75), it is hereby ordered that: the week starting from October 23 to 29th of October, 2021, shall be celebrated as Week of Iconic festivals in which these events/activities ...shall be organized across the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir,” Dwivedi directed.
He stated that the Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir/Jammu would coordinate with the concerned Departments involved with the celebration of festivals in their respective divisions. “Concerned departments shall make necessary arrangements with regard to celebration of festivals pertaining to their departments as per the event schedule. The departments shall also designate Nodal Officers for the Iconic festivals,” he ordered.
Director, Tourism Kashmir/Jammu would act as departmental Nodal Officers in their respective divisions whereas the concerned Chief Executive Officer of the Tourism Development Authorities would act as Nodal Officers in their respective Development Authorities.
“Further, the expenditure on this account shall be met out of the funds available in the respective departments after fulfilment of all necessary codal formalities,” Dwivedi directed.
Through a separate order, the GAD Commissioner issued a list of officers deployed with the Tourism department w.e.f October 1 to 30, 2021, in connection with the celebration of 'Week-long Iconic festivals' for both Jammu and Kashmir divisions.