J&K to celebrate ‘Week of Iconic festivals’ from October 23-29

Jammu: The J&K government has ordered that in connection with the celebrations of ‘AzadikaAmritMahotsav (India @75)’, the week starting from October 23 to 29, will be celebrated as “Week of Iconic festivals” in the Union Territory.

GAD Commissioner Secretary Manoj Kumar Dwivedi issued a long list of scheduled events and activities with the direction that these would be organized across the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

“In connection with the celebrations of AzadikaAmritMahotsav (India @75), it is hereby ordered that: the week starting from October 23 to 29th of October, 2021, shall be celebrated as Week of Iconic festivals in which these events/activities ...shall be organized across the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir,” Dwivedi directed.