J&K to have district-wise rating of governance practices: Dr Jitendra Singh

New Delhi: Union Minister of State in PMO Dr Jitendra Singh Sunday said that Jammu and Kashmir would soon become the first union territory in the country to have a district-wise rating of governance practices by setting up a district-level ‘Good Governance Index’.

He said this after receiving an update from the newly-appointed Secretary of the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) Union Ministry of Personnel, V Srinivas.Singh said that the Centre would set up District Good Governance Index (DGGI) in J&K and the DARPG would carry out this task in collaboration with the J&K government.