J&K to have district-wise rating of governance practices: Dr Jitendra Singh

New Delhi: Union Minister of State in PMO Dr Jitendra Singh Sunday said that Jammu and Kashmir would soon become the first union territory in the country to have a district-wise rating of governance practices by setting up a district-level ‘Good Governance Index’.
He said this after receiving an update from the newly-appointed Secretary of the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) Union Ministry of Personnel, V Srinivas.Singh said that the Centre would set up District Good Governance Index (DGGI) in J&K and the DARPG would carry out this task in collaboration with the J&K government.
He said that the framework of the proposed index had been finalised with technical support from the Centre for Good Governance (CGG), Hyderabad.
“Prime Minister Narendra Modi is keen that we should replicate in Jammu and Kashmir the same best practices of governance which are followed in other states and UTs of the country,” Singh said.
He said that for a long time many of the central rules of DoPT and ARPG were not applicable in J&K, but in the last two years, there had been a fast-track attempt to change the work culture and to follow the mantra of “maximum governance, minimum government”, which had been the guiding principle at the Centre and in the states ever since the Modi government came to power in 2014.
“Good Governance Index at the district level will enable each of the 20 districts of J&K to rise to the level of some of the best-administered districts of the country,” Singh said.