J&K to have mobile governance within 3 months: Chief Secretary

Jammu: Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta Thursday said that Jammu and Kashmir would have mobile governance within three months and promised that all landowners would get land passbooks by August 15.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that addressing a district Capex review meeting with the Deputy Commissioners (DCs), which was also attended by the secretaries in the government, the chief secretary said that the government would soon launch UT dashboard and ‘Your Mobile Our Office’ app shortly and that steps were afoot on multiple fronts to usher in mobile governance in J&K within three months.