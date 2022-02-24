J&K to have mobile governance within 3 months: Chief Secretary

Jammu: Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta Thursday said that Jammu and Kashmir would have mobile governance within three months and promised that all landowners would get land passbooks by August 15.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that addressing a district Capex review meeting with the Deputy Commissioners (DCs), which was also attended by the secretaries in the government, the chief secretary said that the government would soon launch UT dashboard and ‘Your Mobile Our Office’ app shortly and that steps were afoot on multiple fronts to usher in mobile governance in J&K within three months.
He asked the DCs to ensure saturation of all farmers with soil health cards by March 15, 2022, and directed the Revenue Department to immediately assign the responsibility of distribution of land passbooks to the patwaris so that they could be distributed to one and all by August 15.
Mehta asked the DCs to ensure that the set financial and physical targets for the current year were fully met and advised against allowing works costing up to Rs 20 lakh to spill over to the ensuing year.
Saying that every person in the districts should be given a golden card, he asked the DCs to ensure that there was cleanliness in all government hospitals and that all the toilets were nice and clean and fully functional.
The chief secretary urged the DCs to personally visit the schools in their districts to see the arrangements made by the school managements as they had reopened after a long hiatus.
Finance Secretary AtalDullo said that the DCs had been regularly asked to improve the pace of execution of works so that annual physical achievement targets were met.