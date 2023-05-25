J&K to install call blocking system in all 14 jails

Srinagar: In a significant move, the Jammu and Kashmir Government has approved the installation of towers of the "harmonious call blocking system" in all 14 jails of the Union Territory to prevent unauthorised communications from them.

The Union Territory’s Home Department has approved the project of installation of a harmonious call-blocking system in all 14 jails for blocking 2G, 3G, and 4G signals that could later also be suitable for 5G.