J&K to observe ‘Vigilance Awareness week’ from October 30 to November 5

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir, like other parts of the country, will observe “Vigilance Awareness Week -2003” from October 30 to November 5.
Vigilance Awareness Week is observed every year to commemorate the birthday of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel – the first Home Minister of the country.
However, as a prelude to Vigilance Awareness Week 2023, all government organisations were asked by the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) to undertake a three-month campaign focussing preventive vigilance measures.
The campaign, which started on August 16 and would conclude on November 15, would have six focus areas as preventive vigilance measures.
“The week starting from October 30 to November 5, 2023 shall be celebrated as ‘Vigilance Awareness Week' across the country. Several strategies have been adopted by the government to fight corruption and to educate the general public about the perils of corruption. Observance of Vigilance Awareness Week remains one of the primary tools of preventive vigilance with the focus on building awareness and re-affirming the commitment of everyone to uphold integrity in public governance,” said GAD Commissioner Secretary Sanjeev Verma, while spelling out six preventive vigilance measures which would be focus areas.
These included awareness building about Public Interest Disclosure and Protection of Informers (PIDPI) resolution; capacity building programmes; identification and implementation of Systemic Improvement Measures; leveraging of IT for complaint disposal; updation of circulars, guidelines or manuals and disposal of complaints received before June 30, 2023.
“Further, with a view to inculcate the true spirit of participative vigilance and also, to ensure public participation in Vigilance Awareness Week, 2023, it has been decided that different outreach programmes or activities should be conducted (within organizations and outreach activity for public and citizens) regarding the six preventive vigilance measures that are to be taken up as focus areas during this three-month campaign period, as suggested by the Central Vigilance Commission, with zeal and enthusiasm to achieve the objective to eliminate corruption in public life,” Verma said.
“Action Taken Report in this regard is to be shared with the Central Vigilance Commission,” GAD Commissioner Secretary said, while directing all Administrative Secretaries, Divisional Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners, Heads of Departments, Managing Directors of PSUs and Autonomous Bodies etc. to adhere to these instructions in letter and spirit.