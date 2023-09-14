J&K to observe ‘Vigilance Awareness week’ from October 30 to November 5

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir, like other parts of the country, will observe “Vigilance Awareness Week -2003” from October 30 to November 5.

Vigilance Awareness Week is observed every year to commemorate the birthday of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel – the first Home Minister of the country.

However, as a prelude to Vigilance Awareness Week 2023, all government organisations were asked by the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) to undertake a three-month campaign focussing preventive vigilance measures.

The campaign, which started on August 16 and would conclude on November 15, would have six focus areas as preventive vigilance measures.

“The week starting from October 30 to November 5, 2023 shall be celebrated as ‘Vigilance Awareness Week' across the country. Several strategies have been adopted by the government to fight corruption and to educate the general public about the perils of corruption. Observance of Vigilance Awareness Week remains one of the primary tools of preventive vigilance with the focus on building awareness and re-affirming the commitment of everyone to uphold integrity in public governance,” said GAD Commissioner Secretary Sanjeev Verma, while spelling out six preventive vigilance measures which would be focus areas.